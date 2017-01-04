FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Help Empower South L.A.—Become a Tutor

Education, or lack of it, plays a significant role in many family issues and nearly every inner-city social problem. The Church of Scientology Community Center is offering tutoring and tutor training to anyone who wants to help empower the neighborhood.

To help achieve all those New Year’s resolutions for 2017, the Los Angeles Scientology Community Center on South Vermont has announced a new program—tutoring and tutor training to empower anyone to accomplish their goals through quality education.

Church of Scientology South Los Angeles Community Center is providing tutoring and tutor training to anyone wishing to help empower the neighborhood.

Full scholarships are available to learn to tutor—a skill that can be used in the home, the church, in community programs or any educational institution. This simple yet powerful methodology for educational empowerment can help children become proficient in math, reading comprehension and study skills, opening the door for them to accomplish their personal and educational goals and for anyone to learn new skills.

“We invite the entire community to take advantage of this program—any church, any community group, any school,” says Stormy Stokes, the Community Center director. “We aspire to help transform South Los Angeles by addressing the most fundamental issue underlying social ills and social improvement: Education.”

The tutoring program at the Scientology Community Center at 8039 South Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, near Manchester, kicks off on Saturday, January 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. Doors open at 12 noon.