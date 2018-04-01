FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Honoring the Volunteers Who Create a Better Community

Recognizing and thanking Tampa Bay area volunteers who lend their time, talent, voice and support to important causes

The Church of Scientology and Tampa Bay Charity Coalition will hold their annual National Volunteer Week Recognition Awards Banquet April 18 to honor volunteers for their service to the community.

In honor of National Volunteer Week, the Church of Scientology and Tampa Bay Charity Coalition are acknowledging volunteers in the Tampa Bay area for service to the community. Shown here is last year’s banquet at the Fort Harrison.

The banquet includes a five-star buffet dinner prepared by the award-winning Fort Harrison chefs.

“This banquet is our gift to members of Tampa Bay area nonprofit organizations and their volunteers,” said Dylan Pires, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. “They do so much in the community and deserve to be acknowledged.”

The event will feature guest speakers and an awards ceremony. Nonprofit groups that would like to nominate volunteers for inclusion in the event are invited to do so.

“This banquet is our gift to members of Tampa Bay area nonprofit organizations and their volunteers.”

National Volunteer Week was created in 1974 to recognize and celebrate the efforts of the nonprofit community. It has since broadened its scope to include a nationwide campaign to increase the ranks of community volunteers.

For more information or to nominate volunteers to receive the award, contact Dylan Pires at dylanpires@churchofscientology.net or call (727) 467-6860.

The National Volunteer Week Volunteer Recognition Awards Banquet is hosted by the Church of Scientology Fort Harrison international religious retreat. Since its construction in 1926, the Fort Harrison has been a hub for the community, hosting more than 500 charity events since its top-to-bottom restoration in 2009.