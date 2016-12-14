FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Human Trafficking Awareness Conference at New Church of Scientology San Diego

The Church of Scientology of San Diego launched a series of community forums on International Human Rights Day.

​​​The Church of Scientology San Diego, which celebrated its grand opening November 19, held the first of a series of conferences on humanitarian issues December 10, International Human Rights Day.

The program focused on human trafficking: How to spot and take effective action to help the victims of this abuse. Statistics demonstrate the importance of raising awareness on this urgent issue:

Ms. Kathi Hardy, Founder and Executive Director of Freedom From Exploitation, was the forum guest speaker. This nonprofit organization provides services for those rescued from slavery in the United States.

Also attending were members of the law enforcement community who presented their perspective on this crime.

Those attending became more aware of the problem, learned what to look for to spot instances of human trafficking, how to report their suspicions and why it is vital to do so.

Human Rights day commemorates the United Nations adoption in 1948 of the UDHR. Article 4 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) states: “No one shall be held in slavery or servitude; slavery and the slave trade shall be prohibited in all their forms.”

The Church of Scientology of San Diego supports United for Human Rights, an international organization dedicated to implementing the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. With the support of the Church of Scientology, multimedia human rights materials educate and raise awareness, reaching more than 100 million individuals worldwide each year.

Attendees were briefed on the program’s educational materials, which bring clarity to each of the 30 articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Human rights are an integral part of the Scientology religion. The Creed of the Church of Scientology, written in 1954 by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, begins: “We of the Church believe: That all men of whatever race, color or creed were created with equal rights.” And the Code of a Scientologist calls on all Scientologists “to support true humanitarian endeavors in the fields of human rights.”

Active in 192 countries and partnering with 1,500 groups and organizations, United for Human Rights was inspired by Mr. Hubbard’s conviction that “It is vital that all thinking men urge upon their governments sweeping reforms in the field of human rights.”