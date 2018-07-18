FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

In the Philippines, Police Now Fight Drug Abuse with Education

Philippines police, trained in drug education and prevention, take to the towns and villages to reach young people with the truth about drugs.

The Philippines police have added drug prevention to their overall drug strategy. In a precedent-setting step, the Philippines National Police, Dangerous Drug Board and Drug Enforcement Agency, in partnership with Foundation for a Drug-Free World, are training police officers in drug prevention to reach out to the communities they serve.

In addition to training police as drug educators using the Truth About Drugs curriculum, the program stresses active participation in community activities. Officers deliver drug education lectures and hand out Truth About Drugs booklets to help youth decide not to experiment with drugs.

This is drug prevention at a broad grassroots level and at a sufficient scale to make a dramatic change.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free.

Drug-Free World partners with civic and nongovernmental organizations. Through its worldwide network of volunteers and partnerships, it has distributed more than 80 million copies of The Truth About Drugs booklets since these were first published in 2006.

The Church of Scientology and its members support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, providing drug education booklets, videos and education packages free of charge to teachers, law enforcement, mentors and civic and community leaders.