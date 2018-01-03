FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Launching the New Year at the Scientology Community Centre

Winter Wonderland with Elsa and Olaf from Frozen Continues at the Church of Scientology Community Centre in Firhouse. Family Fun for All.

Although Santa has returned to the North Pole for another year, Elsa and Olaf from Frozen have now arrived at Winter Wonderland, where they join the Winter Queen and her snowmen to help youngsters with arts and crafts and face painting. And the Centre’s bouncy castle and funfair rides continue to be popular.

Families are coming back to Winter Wonderland again and again for a second or third visit. Many come based on the recommendation of friends. In total, more than 3,500 have visited the Centre since the launch of Winter Wonderland December 8.

“Mummy, I don’t want to go home”, said one little girl. “I will come back tomorrow and every day because it is so much fun”, said a boy.

“We are very happy to offer a range of activities to the community during this season”, says Diana Stahl, public affairs representative for the Scientology Community Centre. “We want to thank all our visitors who have contributed with donations. With their help, we were able to provide Santa sacks full of presents to children from local families and put wide smiles on many little faces.”

Winter Wonderland is open 1-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and 3-6 p.m. weekdays. It will officially close Sunday 7 January with festivities.

Admission to Winter Wonderland is free of charge, but visitors are invited to make a donation to local charities in support of the homeless.

The Church of Scientology and Community Centre in Firhouse was established in 2017 as a hub for local activities and events, in keeping with Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s intention that all Scientology organisations are to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground for cooperative efforts. Working side by side with all denominations and other groups on civic and humanitarian initiatives to strengthen the community, the Church and Community Centre facilities—1,000-seat auditorium, meeting rooms, café and football pitch—are available to community groups and charitable organisations who share the goal of a peaceful and cooperative society. In 1956, L. Ron Hubbard lived in Dublin with offices in Merrion Square where he launched humanitarian initiatives which continue to flourish throughout the world today. “If the weather is cold, the Irish heart is warm. The country and the people could not be improved upon”, he wrote.