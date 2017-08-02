FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nashville Church of Scientology Brings People Together for Friendship Day

Diversity marks the third annual Friendship Day open house at Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville.

The Church of Scientology hosted its third annual Friendship Day open house and international potluck dinner August 1, with the participation of many of the ethnicities and nationalities that make up the city of Nashville.

International Day of Friendship at the Nashville Church of Scientology

The International Day of Friendship was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011 in the belief that “friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.”

“The whole point of our open house was to bring a diverse group of people together and demonstrate the power of friendship,” says Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology. “Most of life’s problems come from our basic misunderstanding of each other—a misunderstanding of intentions. Getting along with one another starts with getting to know each other.”

The Church of Scientology partnered in this effort with The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee, which provides a community betterment program based on the book The Way to Happiness by L. Ron Hubbard. The initiative is predicated on the fact that one’s survival depends on the survival of others—and that without the survival of others, neither joy nor happiness is attainable. Several precepts in the book promote dialogue and friendship, among them “Respect the Religious Beliefs of Others,” “Be Worthy of Trust,” and “Try to Treat Others As You Would Want Them to Treat You.”

For more information on the Church of Scientology, its programs or upcoming events, visit scientology-ccnashville.org.