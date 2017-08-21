FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nashville Church of Scientology Fosters Hope on World Humanitarian Day

World Humanitarian Day open house at the Nashville Church of Scientology inspired volunteers to take action and exemplify the spirit of the day.

The Nashville Church of Scientology hosted an open house on World Humanitarian Day August 19 to urge volunteers to help others in times of need. “Now more than ever it is important for all of us to work together to rebuild our broken world,” said Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Nashville Church of Scientology, “It will take fortitude and strength of character, but is a necessity nonetheless.”

The Volunteer Ministers pavilion was set up in front of the Church of Scientology Nashville for those attending the World Humanitarian Day open house to learn practical skills to help others.

Joining the Church for the event were local pastors and chaplains who offered words of support for the Church’s Volunteer Minister program and encouraged those taking up the torch. Guest speaker Rev. James Green, pastor of the Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church of Nashville, is an advocate of Christian development through employment and education. His own motto, “I Can Do!” aligns perfectly with the motto of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers: “Something can be done about it.”

Pastor James Green, pastor of the Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church of Nashville addressed those attending the World Humanitarian Day open house at the Church of Scientology Nashville.

The Church of Scientology’s Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid 1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who said the Volunteer Minister “helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”

The Volunteer Ministers pavilion was set up in front of the Church. Throughout the year, to make this technology broadly available, the Church brings it to fairs and other community events to offer help freely to anyone. The Church also provides free online training at the Volunteer Ministers website. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. All attending the open house were invited outside to the pavilion where they could learn practical skills to help others.

The Volunteer Minister program was expressly intended for use by Scientologists and non-Scientologists alike. Transcending all ethnic, cultural and religious boundaries, the Volunteer Ministers program is there for anyone in need of help.