Nashville Church of Scientology Welcomes Community to World Health Day Concert

The Nashville Church of Scientology to host drug prevention concert for World Health Day

The Church of Scientology supports the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW), which has as its mission to educate people about the dangerous effects of drugs so they understand and can make informed choices to live drug free. The Tennessee chapter, Drug-Free Tennessee (DFT), is planning a concert with the Jive Aces to observe World Health Day. The organization will have plenty of educational materials to hand for anyone wanting more information on the topic. Organizers say they are also planning to invite community members who have information to share on healthier living.

Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Nashville Church of Scientology, says, “There is a need in our communities to educate everyone on how to be healthy—this includes staying away from illegal drugs, but there are many other aspects to health that people should know.”



The concert will be headlined by the Jive Aces, a six-piece swing band that has been together for nearly two decades. The group has performed at thousands of festivals, theaters and events throughout the UK, Europe and USA, as well as in Japan, Israel, South Africa, Morocco and throughout the Caribbean—30 countries in all. They are renowned for their high-energy Jump Jive music (the exciting sound where Swing meets Rock ‘n Roll), their popular YouTube video of the song “Bring Me Sunshine” and their spectacular stage show.

The Jives are passionate drug-education proponents. They team up with the Foundation for a Drug-Free World to promote drug-free living at concerts and street events.

“We’re helping people learn about being healthy in a fun, upbeat way,” says Rev. Fesler.

According to jiveaces.com, “Having become the first ever band to reach the semifinals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 following up with a performance for Her Majesty The Queen as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations and performances for both the Olympic and Paralympic celebrations, The Jive Aces have truly established themselves as the UK’s top Jive & Swing band.”

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is one of the humanitarian programs supported by Scientologists and the Church of Scientology. In his research, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard found that “the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”