Pitching In on Albuquerque’s National Trails Day Celebration

The Way to Happiness group of the Church of Scientology of New Mexico supports local trail cleanup project.

The Way to Happiness Club volunteers from the Church of Scientology of New Mexico celebrated National Trails Day June 3 with a maintenance and litter cleanup project organized by the City of Albuquerque Department of Parks and Recreation.

Members of the Way to Happiness Club of the Church of Scientology New Mexico

The volunteers joined other community groups and individuals in raking, picking up litter, weeding and painting a gazebo along Albuquerque’s Paseo del Nordeste Recreation Trail. The 3.1-mile walking, biking and skating trail traverses the city’s northeastern neighborhoods.

Cleanup events such as this are a favorite activity of The Way to Happiness group. This is a simple way to “Safeguard and Improve the Environment,” as laid out in Precept 12 of the 21-precept nonreligious, common-sense moral code from which the group takes its name. They enjoy being part of a movement that brings people together to contribute to the environment and community.

The Church of Scientology and its members are proud to share the tools for happier living contained in The Way to Happiness with all who work to build a better world.