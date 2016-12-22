FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Racing for a Drug-Free Community

Annual Clearwater, Florida, race kicks off a drug-free holiday season.

More than 1,900 runners joined in the 28th annual Say No to Drugs Holiday Classic December 17 to promote drug-free living and raise community awareness of the dangers of drugs.

Runners lined up for the race and the 1-mile run for kids at Clearwater’s Coachman Park, and the 5K and 10K runners headed for Memorial Causeway and Clearwater Beach.

There was also a “finisher’s” medal, race T-shirt and the famous Say No to Drugs pancake breakfast for all runners.

Clearwater City Council Member Bob Cundiff announced the winners in each category (ages 7 to 80) and handed out the prizes.

The Florida chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World supported the race with a booth, copies of their Truth About Drugs booklets for all the runners and onlookers, and a 35-runner team to race in the event.

More than 4,000 copies of Truth About Drugs booklets were distributed.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free.

Drug-Free World partners with civic and nongovernmental organizations including more than 1,200 police departments in the United States. Through its worldwide network of volunteers and partnerships, it has distributed 8 million copies of Truth About Drugs booklets over the past year—more than 80 million copies since the booklets were first published in 2006.

After extensive social research, author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard called drugs “the single most destructive element present in our current culture.” The Truth About Drugs is one of the worldwide humanitarian programs supported by the Church of Scientology.