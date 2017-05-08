FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Rolling Through the Streets of Jaffa in the Name of Human Rights

Youth group from the Scientology Center of Tel Aviv brings a vibrant new outlook to the subject of human rights.

After a human rights workshop at the Scientology Center of Tel Aviv, two dozen youths and their mentors took to the streets to share what they learned with the neighborhood.

They skated, scooted and rolled through the ancient port city of Jaffa, telling everyone they met about the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

“What are human rights?” the children would ask those they stopped on the street. Most had heard of human rights, but could only name two or three. The youngsters then handed them copies of a booklet that illustrates each of the 30 articles of the UDHR.

It was a day that opened the eyes of the youngsters and some 500 local residents and merchants with whom they shared what they had just learned.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support human rights awareness initiatives, inspired by the words of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard: “It is vital that all thinking men urge upon their governments sweeping reforms in the field of human rights.” The award-winning educational materials of United for Human Rights and its program for young people, Youth for Human Rights are translated into 27 languages, bringing the message of human rights to 195 nations.