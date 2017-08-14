FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tel Aviv Scientologists Help Secure the Rights of Refugees

Extending help to those in need.

For the past three years, a group of Israeli Scientologists have been working with Sudanese and Eritrean refugees to help them improve the quality of their lives.

In coordination with various nongovernmental organizations and charities, they help arrange food and needed services including medical care for those living in poverty, many of them subject to squalid conditions.

Active in United for Human Rights and its program for young people, Youth for Human Rights, in addition to helping with their physical needs, the volunteers also inform the refugees of their rights, educating youth and families on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Their activities include collecting clothing distributing it to refugee families. They volunteer in orphanages and at the request of an Eritrean community center, they are conducting English lessons there for their members.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support United for Human Rights, whose award-winning educational materials are translated into 27 languages, bringing the message of human rights to 195 nations. Their actions are inspired by the principles expressed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who observed, “It is vital that all thinking men urge upon their governments sweeping reforms in the field of human rights.”