Scientology Miami Media Advisory: How to Prepare for Hurricane Irma

Church of Scientology Miami in Coconut Grove will serve as a Disaster Relief Resource Center for Hurricane Irma. To ride out the storm with the least possible damage to their families and possessions, Miamians are urged to prepare for the hurricane now.

The Church of Scientology Miami at 2200 South Dixie Highway in Northeast Coconut Grove will serve as an Emergency Disaster Relief Resource Center for Hurricane Irma.

Church of Scientology Miami

“With supplies running short as people prepare for the hurricane, we stand ready to provide what the community needs now. We have started receiving emergency supplies and equipment. Our doors are open to the community. We will work with anyone who needs help during these difficult times,” says Public Affairs Director Diana Pedroni, who is coordinating the Church’s disaster response. “We are working in close coordination with emergency response officials and the city to help the community come through this disaster safe and sound.”

The International Scientology Volunteer Ministers headquarters in Los Angeles has also put out a call for Scientology Volunteer Ministers from across the U.S. to head for Miami now so they can be there before the hurricane makes landfall.

“In the event of evacuations, our Volunteer Ministers have been authorized to keep this Disaster Relief Resource Center open to provide basic emergency relief supplies and emotional relief for those experiencing duress and loss from the hurricane,” says Ms. Pedroni.

Anyone wishing to donate emergency supplies should contact Ms. Pedroni at (786) 651-0225, or email miami@scientology-news.org. “Our highest priority right now is sandbags and water, which is needed by local residents,” she says.

The following is a list of six things anyone should do now to prepare for Hurricane Irma, based on advice from accuweather.com:

1. Plan your evacuation in advance.

2. Buy supplies: Have a hurricane kit ready with food, water, first aid, a flashlight, a radio and any needed prescriptions. According to the Miami-Dade County Mayor, the water in Miami is safe to drink. If you can't find bottled water to purchase, fill large containers with tap water.

3. Check to see if you are covered by insurance: Tenants and home owners can contact their renters or home insurance provider to buy flood insurance, and they should do so even if they do not live right along the coastline.

4. Make copies of important documents including proof of property insurance. These documents can be stored in the hurricane kit or in any safe location, not at risk of being damaged during the hurricane. If a hurricane levels your house, you have to prove that it is yours.

5. Protect your home: board up windows, make sure doors are secured and repair any damage to roofs. Move bicycles and any other property you have outside, into the house. Move cars into an off-site location or secured building.

6. Back up your electronics. Personal and business data should be stored in a remote location.

Church staff are available to answer any questions about preparing for Irma. Call (786) 651-0225.

According to Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) “The threat of direct hurricane impacts in Florida over the weekend and early next week has increased. Hurricane watches could be issued for portions of the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula on Thursday.”