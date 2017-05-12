FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Neighborhood Cleanup Gains Support

Working together to clean up the community

When a team of Scientology Volunteer Ministers set out on a neighborhood clean-up last week, they found reinforcements: A dozen teenagers noticed the volunteers and joined in the action.

Concentrating on the North Greenwood neighborhood in Clearwater, Florida, they filled up 110 bags of trash and carried away a mattress, propane tank, tires and abandoned TV sets.

Their Scientology Volunteer Ministers Center on North Fort Harrison Avenue is a vibrant community resource where all are welcome. Anyone may stop in for help or attend seminars or classes in simple technology they can use to help their friends and families.

Whether serving in their communities or on the other side of the world, the motto of the Scientology Volunteer Minister is “Something can be done about it.” The program, created in the mid 1970s by L. Ron Hubbard and sponsored by the Church of Scientology International as a religious social service, constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces.

The Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Hundreds of thousands have been trained in person or online in a wide range of skills that use Scientology fundamentals to bring relief from physical, mental or spiritual suffering and improve any aspect of life, including communication, study, marriage, parenting, dealing with stress, success in the workplace and achieving goals.

A global network of volunteers mobilizes in times of disaster, answering the call wherever needed. Collaborating with some 1,000 organizations and agencies, they have utilized their skill and experience in providing physical support and spiritual aid at hundreds of disaster sites.