Scientology Volunteer Ministers in Service to Nepal

More than two years after the 2015 earthquake, Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue to serve in communities throughout the Himalayan nation.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers Center of Kathmandu is a hub of activity coordinating the work of more than 80 groups who continue to help communities throughout the nation.

Two years after the massive earthquake decimated the country, teams of volunteers continue to carry out cleanup campaigns in villages hardest hit by the temblors. One recent week saw volunteers tackling debris and helping set up facilities in 43 villages, from Baeshwori to Patalakhet and Charapane to Kabhre.

In Kathmandu, a team of volunteers joined in a campaign to clean the sacred river that runs through the city and provided food for those making pilgrimages to the holy site.

The Center continues to train team leaders who travel to the nation’s capital to gain the basic skills of the Volunteer Minister including the technology of study, communication and Scientology assists—techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that address the spiritual and emotional factors in stress and trauma.

Scientology Volunteer Minister provides an assist to a devotee in Kathmandu.

The Volunteer Minister “helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Hundreds of thousands have been trained in person or online in a wide range of skills that use Scientology fundamentals to bring relief from physical, mental or spiritual suffering and improve any aspect of life, including communication, study, marriage, parenting, dealing with stress, success in the workplace and achieving goals.

A global network of volunteers mobilizes in times of disaster, answering the call wherever needed. Collaborating with some 1,000 organizations and agencies, they have utilized their skill and experience in providing physical support and spiritual aid at hundreds of disaster sites.