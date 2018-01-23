FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Goal: To Make Clearwater the Safest City In America

Volunteers from The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay are introducing residents of the Clearwater Gateway community to The Way to Happiness, the nonreligious moral code based entirely on common sense written by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

This is the next phase of an initiative they began in August 2015 in Greenwood. Working with the Martin Luther King Center and other local groups, they handed out copies of the booklet and carried out cleanups. The result was a 60 percent drop in crime in the neighborhood.

The Way to Happiness Association cleanup launches from the Martin Luther King Center in the Greenwood neighborhood of Clearwater, Florida.

Tanja Cranton, executive director of The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay, says “Seeing these results has inspired us to take the program to neighborhood after neighborhood and continue until Clearwater is the safest city in America.”

Clearwater is not the only community to experience astonishing results from The Way to Happiness. When the National Police of Colombia adopted The Way to Happiness and undertook nationwide distribution, reaching 20 percent of the population, the nation’s crime rates plummeted.

Police in an eastern Slovakian community attributed a 40 percent reduction in the crime rate to widespread distribution of The Way to Happiness.

In South Central L.A., when bikers and lowriders teamed up to hand out copies of The Way to Happiness in monthly “Peace Rides” through different local neighborhoods, crime rates dropped between 15 and 30 percent each time. And eventually, the notorious Crips and Bloods, joined by other L.A. street gangs, came together at the “Time To Unite: United Hoods + Gangs Nation,” to declare peace.

The Way to Happiness is available in 115 languages in 200 nations and territories. It holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.