United for Human Rights Featured in National Museum
The United for Human Rights program plays an important role in Atlanta’s legacy of freedom.
In Atlanta, Georgia, the historic soul of the civil rights movement, the flame of that era is kept alive in a stunning museum—the Center for Civil and Human Rights. To help accomplish the Center’s purpose of creating a space where visitors may explore and be empowered by the fundamental rights shared by all humanity, the award-winning videos of United for Human Rights are featured in the exhibit.
The Center was first imagined by civil rights legends Evelyn Lowery and former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young and was launched by former Mayor Shirley Franklin. The exhibits educate visitors on the bridge between the American civil rights movement and the contemporary struggle for human rights around the world.
Established in 2007, the 42,000-square-foot facility is located on Pemberton Place on land donated by the Coca-Cola Company.
Scientologists and the Church of Scientology are proud to support United for Human Rights and its program for young people, Youth for Human Rights, inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who observed, “It is vital that all thinking men urge upon their governments sweeping reforms in the field of human rights.”
The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.
