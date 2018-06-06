FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Volunteer Ministers Bring Help to Guatemala Volcano Victims

With the death toll from Guatemala’s Fuego Volcano approaching 100, dozens of Scientology Volunteer Ministers are on the ground helping, with more arriving from surrounding areas.

When the Fuego Volcano erupted on Sunday, June 3, local Scientology Volunteer Ministers immediately mobilized to bring relief to those affected by the disaster. In a shelter at ground zero, 27 Volunteer Ministers are caring for those displaced and traumatized. With some 2,000 still missing, buried in the ash and rock that spewed from the volcano, Volunteer Ministers International headquarters arranged for 10 members of Mexico’s famous Los Topos search and rescue team to deploy. They are now en route along with two burn specialists to care for survivors.

Working in coordination with CONRED, the Disaster Reduction National Coordinating Committee, Volunteer Ministers are collecting and distributing supplies and hygiene kits and providing trauma relief in a shelter in the town of Alotenango.

Volunteer Ministers were briefed at the Church of Scientology Mission before traveling to ground zero.

International Scientology Volunteer Ministers headquarters put out a call and volunteers from across Latin America are responding to join the Guatemala team.

The Fuego Volcano has erupted three times in as many days.

The Volunteer Ministers are providing relief with Scientology assists, techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that help the individual recover from the mental and spiritual factors in stress and trauma. Those in the shelter also appreciate the volunteers’ “Solutions for the Dangerous Environment” seminar and they are using the techniques they have learned with each other to help bring calm under very challenging conditions.

The team will assist with whatever is needed to help those affected get back on their feet. Volunteers of all faiths are welcome to participate.

Anyone wishing to help should contact the International Scientology Volunteer Ministers Headquarters in Los Angeles at (800) HELP-4-YU or 1 (323) 960-1949.

