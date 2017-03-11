FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Volunteer Ministers Celebrate World Civil Defense Day

The Church of Scientology Seattle hosted a World Civil Defense Day open house on the Volunteer Ministers program and its disaster response activities.

Seattle’s Church of Scientology hosted a community open house this month to celebrate World Civil Defense Day. The event featured the Church’s disaster response work in Washington State as part of Washington Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (WAVOAD) whose mission is to foster more effective service to people affected by disaster through cooperation, coordination, communication and collaboration.

The Volunteer Ministers program motto is “something can be done about it” and over the last four decades, Volunteer Ministers (VMs) from 120 nations have responded to more than 200 disasters, demonstrating how true that motto is.

Identifiable by their bright yellow T-shirts or jackets, VMs first attend to the most immediate needs of the community and individual. Using their organizing skills they establish systems for distributing water, food and first aid in conjunction with local officials, first responders and on-site medical teams. Once the most crucial physical needs are handled, Volunteer Ministers then provide their unique “spiritual first aid”—Scientology assists—technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that helps speed recovery by relieving the emotional and spiritual factors in stress and trauma.

The program was held to forward the two purposes set by the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) for World Civil Defense Day:

Bringing to the attention of the world public the vital importance of Civil Protection and of raising awareness of the preparedness for, and prevention and self-protection measures in the event of accidents or disasters;



Paying tribute to the efforts, sacrifices and accomplishments of all the national services responsible for the fight against disasters.

The president of Washington Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and Service Extension/Emergency Disaster Services Director for the Salvation Army Northwest Division, Shaun Jones, was keynote speaker at the World Civil Defense Day event.