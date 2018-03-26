FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

World Tour of Bollywood Superstar Kicks Off in Dublin

Scientology Community Centre in South Dublin hosts concert of Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann.

Hundreds of dedicated fans from the Indian and Pakistani communities of Ireland gathered in Firhouse 23 March for a mega concert with Bollywood’s Harbhajan Mann. This was the first event of the Punjabi superstar’s Tin Rang World Tour and his first appearance in Ireland.

Bollywood Superstar Harbhajan Mann launched his Tin Rang World Tour from the stage of the Scientology Community Centre in South Dublin.

The concert was organized by GK Entertainment and held in the state-of-the-art auditorium of the Scientology Community Centre.

“I can’t believe I am seeing Harbhajan Mann here today—in Dublin”, said one guest. “He is such a celebrity in India and we love his performances. Having him here is a very special occasion for our community, it’s a historical moment”.

The concert opened with a vibrant performance of traditional Punjabi folk dance by Shamrock Bhangra, known as the best ethnic dance group in Ireland. Already exhilarated, the audience hit critical mass when Harbhajan took the stage.

After Dublin, Mann appears in Birmingham followed by his April 1 concert in London’s Wembley Arena.

“It was an honor to host a performer of Mr. Mann’s stature and to kick off his World Tour”, said Diana Stahl, Director of Public Affairs at the Scientology Community Centre. “Our Centre was created as a gathering place for the community and our doors are open to groups of any ethnic, social and religious background. Everyone who wishes to support and encourage the arts, community activity and charity work is welcome here”.

An estimated 3 percent of the Irish population is of South Asian descent according to the Ireland India Council. In the 2011 census, South Asian people were reported to be the fastest growing ethnic group in Ireland.

