Churches of Scientology Respond to Hurricane Harvey

Scientology Volunteer Ministers international headquarters calls for hundreds of volunteers to join Hurricane Harvey disaster response. First teams are assembled and deployed.

When Hurricane Harvey hit land in Corpus Christi, Texas, Friday, August 25, 130 miles-per-hour winds felled trees and blew roofs off homes and businesses. The storm has left some 300,000 residents without power and flooded or damaged tens of thousands of homes. The President has signed a federal disaster declaration.

Torrential rains from Hurricane Harvey are not expected to abate for many days.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has prepared thousands of gallons of drinking water, sandbags and other emergency supplies. Those evacuated from coastal towns headed inland toward Austin and Dallas where shelters are set up.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers’ network is calling for volunteers across the U.S. to deploy to Texas on a right-now basis.

Volunteer Ministers are trained in unique technology to organize disaster response and bring calm and mental and spiritual relief. The team will assist with whatever is needed to help those affected get back on their feet. Volunteers of all faiths are welcome to participate.

Anyone wishing to help should contact the International Scientology Volunteer Ministers’ Headquarters in Los Angeles at (800) HELP-4-YU or 1 (323) 960-1949.