Greening Up Nashville on World Environment Day

The Nashville Way to Happiness Association held a community cleanup June 5 for World Environment Day at Edgehill Community Garden.

Last year, 644 tons of litter were removed from Nashville streets, alleys and streams costing taxpayers some $11 million. To set a good example on keeping Nashville beautiful, The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee held “Green It Up,” a World Environment Day neighborhood cleanup.

Last year for World Environment Day, the Association invited environmental activists and leaders to a roundtable discussion called “It’s Your City—Green It Up” at the Nashville Church of Scientology, which sponsors the group. This year, organizers brought that same message to the streets with a cleanup in Edgehill Community Garden.

Youth from The Way to Happiness Kids Club prepared for the cleanup by watching a public service announcement at the Church of Scientology Public Information Center. The video conveyed the importance of safeguarding and improving the environment, a precept from The Way to Happiness, the common-sense moral code authored by L. Ron Hubbard. The book contains 21 precepts, each reflecting that one’s own survival depends on the survival of others.

United Nations World Environment Day takes place June 5 each year. The UN Environment website describes the day as “a broad, global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated by stakeholders in over 100 countries. It also serves as the ‘people’s day’ for doing something positive for the environment, galvanizing individual actions into a collective power that generates an exponential positive impact on the planet.”

For more information on “Green It Up” or to participate in future events, visit twthtn.org.

