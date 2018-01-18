FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Multi-Faith Service at the Church of Scientology in Honor of Dr. King

In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day a dozen faith leaders, communities and congregations came together for an interfaith service.

“I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood,” said Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and in realization of this dream, more than ten churches, synagogues, and faith communities representing a broad panorama of African and European heritage came together this year in Nashville for a worship service in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

The Nashville Multi-Faith Citywide MLK Service at the Church of Scientology in Nashville was a historic moment says Church pastor Brian Fesler. “With more than ten congregations coming together to worship as one, choirs joining each other in song, people of different denominations sitting side by side, and each faith leader participating, it was a beautiful way to honor Dr. King’s legacy,” he said.

Faith leaders and including Brooks Memorial United Methodist Church, Mount Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church, Caravan Church, Congregation Sherith Israel, and Unity of Music City came together at the Church of Scientology for the service. Rev. Enoch Fuzz of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church delivered the sermon, and Rev. David Shivers presented an excerpt from Dr. King’s speech “I Have a Dream.”

“Dr. King stood for diversity and unity among all people. We are celebrating that in the best way possible—by coming together in one place and celebrating shared values,” said Rev. Fesler.

From its beginnings, the Church of Scientology has recognized that freedom of religion is a fundamental human right. In a world where conflicts are often traceable to intolerance of others’ religious beliefs and practices, the Church has, for more than fifty years, made the preservation of religious liberty an overriding concern.

Religious freedom is a right enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support United for Human Rights, the world’s largest nongovernmental human rights education campaign, active in 192 countries and partnering with 1,500 groups and organizations. The initiative is inspired by Mr. Hubbard’s conviction that “It is vital that all thinking men urge upon their governments sweeping reforms in the field of human rights.”

For more information about the Church of Scientology or its programs, visit the Scientology website.