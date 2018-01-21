FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tennessee United for Human Rights Working for the Dream

Tennessee United for Human Rights (TnUHR) has the mission to raise awareness through education on the 30 human rights listed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to people all across the state.

On the King Center website, Coretta Scott King describes the significance of Martin Luther King Junior Day, a day to honor the legacy of “a man who brought hope and healing to America…The King Holiday honors the life and contributions of America’s greatest champion of racial justice and equality, the leader who not only dreamed of a color-blind society but who also lead a movement that achieved historic reforms to help make it a reality.” In Nashville, Tennessee United for Human Rights (TnUHR) joined the MLK Day convocation at Tennessee State University’s Gentry Center in Nashville to honor Dr. King’s legacy.

Volunteers from Tennessee United for Human Rights introduced those attending the Nashville celebration of Martin Luther King Day 2018 to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

TnUHR was formed as a nonprofit public benefit corporation in 2015 to educate Tennesseans on the basic principles and foundations of human rights. It is the local chapter of United for Human Rights, an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators and groups throughout the world who actively forward the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all Mankind.

The theme of the MLK Convocation, “Investing in Our Children, Investing in Our Future,” goes hand in hand with the human rights campaign to educate children and young people about their basic rights.

Brian Fesler, Regional Coordinator of TnUHR and pastor of the Church of Scientology Nashville, says, “Dr. King is a human rights legend and we are always going to honor his legacy by working to make his dream a reality.”

United for Human Rights was founded on the 60th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the first such document ever ratified by the community of nations. Then as now, continued worldwide human rights abuses violate the spirit, intent and articles of this charter. United for Human Rights is committed to advancing human rights through education. An understanding of the 30 rights enshrined in the document is the first step to bringing about their broad implementation.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support United for Human Rights, the world’s largest nongovernmental human rights education campaign, active in 192 countries and partnering with 1,500 groups and organizations. The initiative is inspired by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who said “It is vital that all thinking men urge upon their governments sweeping reforms in the field of human rights.”

