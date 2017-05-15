FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Promoting Interfaith Understanding at the Scientology European Human Rights Office

The Church of Scientology European Public Affairs and Human Rights Office in Brussels hosts programs to bridge the divide between religions and promote understanding.

Celebrating diversity in the seat of the Europen Union, the Church of Scientology European Public Affairs and Human Rights Office promotes understanding through interfaith activities.

2017 is a very significant year for Western religion as it marks the 500th anniversary of the Reformation—Martin Luther’s October 31, 1517, posting of the 95 theses on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg. To promote a better understanding of this event and the history and impact of Protestantism, the Office organized an interfaith workshop by a pastor of the Protestant Liberal Church May 4, hosted by the Brussels branch of the Churches of Scientology for Europe.

A few days later, the Church held an interfaith service for 41 master’s students from the Research Unit of Theology and Comparative Ethics of the Catholic University of Leuven. The service was conducted by Rev. Marc Bromberg who coordinates the Office’s interfaith and scholastic activities.

Rev. Bromberg spoke of a basic Scientology belief —that we are all immortal spiritual beings whose experience transcends a single lifetime. He read the essay “Personal Integrity” by L. Ron Hubbard that begins, “What is true for you is what you have observed yourself. And when you lose that, you have lost everything.” He stressed that nothing in Scientology is true for you unless you have observed it yourself.

He also spoke of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers program, created by Mr. Hubbard, whose members are charged with helping to instill “conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling … trust, decency, honesty and tolerance” and restoring “purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”

He ended with the Creed of the Church of Scientology, which asserts the values of respect for the beliefs of others:

We of the Church believe



That all men of whatever race, color or creed were created with equal rights.

That all men have inalienable rights to their own religious practices and their performance."

…

That Man is basically good.

That he is seeking to Survive.

That his survival depends upon himself and upon his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the Universe.

The service was followed by brunch, a question and answer period and a tour of the Church.

The Church of Scientology European Public Affairs and Human Rights Office is located at the Brussels branch of the Churches of Scientology for Europe at Boulevard de Waterloo 103 in Brussels, which was opened in January 2010. An Ideal Scientology Organization, the Church is configured to provide the full services of the Scientology religion to its parishioners, while also serving the community with social betterment and outreach programs.