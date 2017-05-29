FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology UK Medieval Fayre Raises £4,000 for Local Charity

Saint Hill Manor turns back time with a Medieval Fayre in aid of the Chequer Mead Community Arts Centre.

Saint Hill was transformed into a Medieval fairgrounds May 28, for a charity fundraiser featuring activities for the entire family. More than 1,500 attended, raising £4,000 for East Grinstead’s Chequer Mead Community Arts Centre.

A jousting competition was the highlight of the afternoon at the Medieval Fayre May 28, 2017, at the UK Scientology headquarters at Saint Hill Manor in East Grinstead.

The perfect weather of the late May afternoon lent itself to the enjoyment. Activities included a Medieval joust (and jousting with hay-filled burlap bags on a wooden “horse” for the younger set).

There was also archery, falconry, a tug of war, and kids-only obstacle course inside the bouncy house castle.

Of course, a Medieval Fayre would not be complete without a sack race, pony rides and the stocks, where “offenders” were pelted with sodden sponges.

There was also a barbecue and a traditional hog roast to round out the afternoon.

The event raised more than £4,000 for Chequer Mead Community Arts Centre, a complex including a 340-seat theatre, dedicated art and exhibition gallery and restaurant/bar. Built and operated as a charity by East Grinstead Town Council, the Centre has earned a reputation as a first-class venue with a wide educational component.

Saint Hill Manor is the historic home of author and humanitarian L Ron Hubbard, founder of the Scientology religion. It served as the international headquarters for the religion in the 1960s.