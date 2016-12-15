FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thousands Celebrate the Season at the Saint Hill Christmas Fair



Saint Hill hosted the East Grinstead Christmas Fair December 11, with Santa, a petting zoo and the town’s first ice skating rink.

Some 2,500 celebrated the holiday season at the East Grinstead Christmas Fair December 11, hosted by Saint Hill, Scientology spiritual headquarters for the UK, and Saint Hill Manor, the UK home of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard from 1959 to 1967.

It was a magical Saturday afternoon for the kids, with Santa in his grotto, reindeer to feed and pet, a man-sized “Minion,” and rides on Lennie the Land Train. Youngsters also climbed aboard a fire engine and played in a bouncy house.

The Great Hall was transformed into a Christmas Market where local artisans and craftsmen showed their work. And hundreds of visitors spent the afternoon at East Grinstead’s very first ice rink.

East Grinstead Mayor Councilor Bob Mainstone threw the switch that turned on the thousands of lights illuminating the grounds and the 31-foot Christmas tree.

“I came to support the Saint Hill Christmas Fair and was amazed to see just how successful it was,” said Councilor Dick Sweatman. “I want to thank the Church of Scientology for going to great lengths to organize all these activities and stalls. There really was something for everyone who visited.”



