FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Fun on the Ice at the Saint Hill Skating Rink

First East Grinstead ice rink adds a whole new dimension to the holiday season.

When Town Mayor Councilor Bob Mainstone pulled the switch December 3, transforming Saint Hill by setting 30,000 lights aglow and lighting 15 illuminated reindeer and a 31-foot Christmas tree, he also officially opened a new attraction for East Grinstead and surrounding towns—the Saint Hill ice rink.





Santa was also on hand along with a reindeer petting zoo. But for hundreds of children it was the ice rink that made the season bright.

And while the youngsters and some of the older set are twirling and sliding and racing around, and those new to the sport are learning to glide while holding on to a penguin skating aid, others prefer to enjoy a hot drink, snack or dinner and watch the action through the glass-fronted Saint Hill Café.

“I took my two to Saint Hill for ice skating,” tweeted one mother. “They loved it!” “Just been down to ice skating rink in Saint Hill,” said another. “My daughter didn’t want to leave.”

The ice rink is open daily until January 2, 1-9 p.m. except for Christmas Day. Ice skates are provided.

Located in East Grinstead, England, Saint Hill was home to Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard from 1959 to 1966. It serves today as the spiritual headquarters for Scientology in the United Kingdom.