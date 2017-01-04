FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Starting 2017 with Hope and Help for Tribal Leaders

Extending Scientology religious technology and the help of social betterment and humanitarian programs to South African tribal leaders

As with cities across the globe, the Church of Scientology Pretoria rang in the New Year by screening the International Scientology New Year’s event, held live in Los Angeles before thousands of Scientologist and their guests.



Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, presented an overview of the religion’s astonishing accomplishments in 2016 and the equally impressive results from the many humanitarian programs the Church supports.

The Church of Scientology of Pretoria hosted a group of chiefs and headmen who were so impressed with what they saw; they demanded a meeting to find out how the Church could roll out its social betterment campaigns to their people.

The Church coordinates the activities of the Foundation for a Drug-Free Africa, the most far-reaching drug education initiative in the region. Youth for Human Rights, the human rights initiative the Church supports, is used by community groups and churches to raise awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights throughout South Africa, Nigeria, Congo, Angola, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

And the Volunteer Ministers Cavalcade and Goodwill Tours bring indiscriminate help to towns and villages the length and breadth of the continent.

Proud of its cultural traditions and heritage, the Church of Scientology of Pretoria is honored to partner with tribal leaders in building a strong and prosperous South Africa for all.

The Church of Scientology Pretoria is an Ideal Scientology Organization. Its facilities are configured to provide all Scientology spiritual services to their parishioners and serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.