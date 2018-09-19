FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

3rd Annual Religions of the World Forum at the Church of Scientology

Understanding was the watchword of the first of a four-part series of religious freedom programs, scheduled over four consecutive weekend evenings at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.

A vibrant performance of Aztec music and dance opened the third annual Religions of the World event organized by the California Chapter of Youth for Human Rights and Dr. Arik Greenberg, Founder of the Institute for Religious Tolerance, Peace and Justice. It began with the blowing of a conch shell to call the four winds and pay tribute to Mother Nature, followed with traditional drumming and dancing by performers in full native costume.

The program was the first of a four-part series of events hosted by the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles to increase understanding and mutual respect among the many religions that call Los Angeles home.

The need for interfaith understanding is brought into focus by the disastrous consequences of its absence. On an international basis, religious intolerance and bigotry are at the root of the deaths of more than 3,000 Christians over the past year. Since August 2017, when ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims began in Myanmar, some 43,000 have gone missing and are presumed dead.

In the belief that religious tolerance is based on understanding and that understanding will help end abuse, panelists from four Los Angeles religious communities explained their beliefs and practices and answered questions from the audience. The religions featured in the first of four forums scheduled over four consecutive weekends were Progressive Judaism; Native American, represented by Aztec culture and beliefs; the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; and the Church of Scientology.

Freedom of religion or belief is a fundamental human right covered by Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). Youth for Human Rights California promotes these rights by providing educational events, materials and training on the 30 articles of the UDHR to educators, community groups, churches and anyone wishing to help youth understand their rights and the rights of others.

Dr. Greenberg spoke of the importance of bringing religions together to create tolerance and, with this series of events, he wants to “bring about understanding of the beauty and commonality of religions” and support peace among religions.

This was the first of a series of four events on Religions of the World, which also includes:

Sunday, September 16: Religions of the Middle East

Saturday, September 22: European Religions

Saturday, September 29: Eastern Religions

All events are hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles at 4810 Sunset Blvd. Simultaneous Spanish translation is available. Those wishing to attend may register on Eventbrite.

Youth for Human Rights is an international nonprofit, educational program based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights with the purpose of creating valuable advocates for tolerance and peace by educating youth on the UDHR. Youth for Human Rights is one of the humanitarian programs supported by the Church of Scientology. It is inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who said: “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”