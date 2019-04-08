FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

4th Annual Fitness Fair at the Church of Scientology Nashville



The Church of Scientology held a Community Fitness Fair for World Health Day 2019.

Drug-Free Tennessee and the Church of Scientology Nashville organized a World Health Day community fitness fair. Nonprofit and health-minded organizations set up booths at the fair to promote wellness.

Some 36 percent of Nashville youth are obese or overweight. Of the 50 states, Tennessee ranks 43rd in overall health. And in 2017, there were more opioid prescriptions written in Tennessee than residents to take them, which was paralleled by an unprecedented spike in overdose deaths. Those attending committed to working together to tackle these issues and increase overall health.

Guests networked after the presentation on the Truth About Drugs initiative. The Church provided drug education materials including educator packages to the civic and nonprofit groups attending and offered training to those wishing to provide drug education in their groups and communities.

Rev. Brian Fesler of the Church of Scientology Nashville emceed the event and introduced several health professionals who spoke about ways the community can work together. “There is a need to educate everyone on how to be healthy, eat right and stay fit,” he said.

In keeping with the fair’s slogan “Shape Up: A Community Fitness Fair,” there were booths featuring drug prevention, nutrition, weight loss, HIV prevention, and other health-related activities.

The Church of Scientology supports Foundation for a Drug-Free World and its local chapter, Drug-Free Tennessee. “You can’t have overall health with drugs in your system,” said Fesler, “and Drug-Free Tennessee has the educational materials people need to understand this.”

For more information on the Church of Scientology or its programs, visit scientology-ccnashville.org. For more information on Drug-Free Tennessee, visit drugfreetn.org.