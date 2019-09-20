FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Are Black People Targeted for Controversial and Experimental Psychiatric Treatments?

The history of “scientific” racism exposed at an exhibit at the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference



Why are African American men in the mental health system diagnosed with “serious mental disorders” significantly more often than white men? To expose this and other aspects of what has come to be known as “scientific” racism, Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) organized a presentation last week at the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference.

The exhibit, Psychiatry: An Industry of Death, on display at the conference, documents the mental health industry’s long history of promoting eugenics and racism.

The exhibit also documents how minority children are over-represented in foster care and the juvenile detention system, where they are at risk of being prescribed dangerous psychotropic drugs bearing the Food and Drug Administration’s most severe “black box” warning label: “Antidepressants increased the risk compared to placebo of suicidal thinking and behavior (suicidality) in children, adolescents, and young adults [through age 24].”



Those touring the exhibit were presented information about these and other violations of the human and civil rights of their constituents and were urged to take up these issues in Congress and use their prominence in the community to ensure families are informed and protected.

Congressmen and their guests were educated on the psychiatric industry’s role in promoting eugenics and its systematic targeting of people of color.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights International Director of Public Affairs, Rev. Fred Shaw, was joined by Bishop Craig Worsham, Senior Pastor Agape Church in Los Angeles, and Dr. Joseph Green, Chairman of the Congressional Commission on the 400 Years of African American History, who cut the ribbon for the exhibit.



“The use of psychiatry to target and marginalize African Americans, particularly children, has to stop,” said Shaw.

For more than 25 years, Rev. Shaw has worked to reform the mental health industry. Shaw, who is also the Vice President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Inglewood/South Bay branch in California, has pushed through two NAACP resolutions, one to ban ECT altogether, and another to oppose the mass psychotropic drugging of children. Both were unanimously passed by the NAACP national office and distributed to all 2,000 NAACP chapters in America.

CCHR produces educational materials including booklets, white papers, brochures and documentaries in 17 languages, covering all aspects of the harmful impact of psychiatry on society, the need for informed consent, and the violation of the civil and human rights of the victims of those caught in the mental health system and their families. In addition to feature-length documentaries, CCHR produces short educational videos that stream on the CCHR YouTube channel. Working with doctors, whistleblowers, parents, consumers and civil and human rights organizations, CCHR has helped enact more than 180 laws protecting individuals from abusive or coercive psychiatric practices.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights is a nonprofit charitable mental health watchdog founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology. It is dedicated to eradicating psychiatric abuse and ensuring patient protection.

To learn more about CCHR and the work of Rev. Fred Shaw, watch an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

