Bahamas Strong: Volunteer Ministers on the Ground



Spared the wrath of Tropical Storm Humberto, that threatened to disrupt salvage operations, the people of the Bahamas continue to dig out from the destruction of Hurricane Dorian.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers carried on their relief actions, thankful that Tropical Storm Humberto, predicted to batter the Bahamas, steered clear of the islands, making it possible for their work to continue unchecked.

One reason fast action is vital after hurricanes and floods like this, said one of the VMs, is the risk of fast-growing mold and bacteria. This is always a problem but in the hot and humid climate of the Bahamas, even more so.

One team of Volunteer Ministers took on the project of cleaning up a children’s home that was completely flooded by the storm. They carried out all the furniture, equipment and school supplies, salvaging anything they could, and cleaned up the home.

The lives of so many families have been disrupted, so many homes and businesses lost. The deputy prime minister predicted it will take “hundreds of millions, if not billions” of dollars to repair the damage. But despite the challenges ahead of them, most people the VMs have met and helped tell them they want to rebuild and have no intention of leaving their island. And they really appreciate any help they can get.

Helping families put their lives back together after Hurricane Dorian.

Trained Volunteer Ministers are needed. If you can help, contact your local Church of Scientology or International Volunteer Ministers Headquarters at (800) Help-4YU.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.