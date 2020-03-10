FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bollywood Fashion Show Benefits Hindu Temple in Tampa

Fort Harrison hosts a fundraiser for the Hindu Temple Shree Raam Mandir of Tampa, Florida.



The Fort Harrison—the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization’s religious retreat in downtown Clearwater—hosted a dinner and fashion show fundraiser for the Hindu Temple Shree Raam Mandir in Tampa. The Bollywood-themed event was the first of what the temple plans to continue as an annual tradition.



The temple, located at 7411 E. Comanche Ave., in Tampa, invited guests to enjoy Indian cuisine prepared by the “Fort Harrison’s world-class chefs” and “experience an evening of Bollywood-style high fashion…an amazing display of color, glamor, and glitz unique to the clothing of India,” noting that “no other culture…puts this level of sparkle and detail into fashion.”

An organizer described what transpired as “a fun night with an ocean of color, radiance and beauty.”

The Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization makes its facilities available to nonprofits and has hosted more than 500 community events at the Fort Harrison.

