Boosting Personal Values and Happiness Through Art

The Way to Happiness inspired the artwork of young children in Hungary, who also gained a new understanding of positive personal choices by illustrating its precepts.

One of the most striking qualities of the artwork submitted in the art competition sponsored by the Hungarian chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation was the energy, color and enthusiasm that pervaded the work.

In Budapest, hundreds of children submitted artwork to The Way to Happiness art competition.

Judges were hard pressed to select the winners from among the students representing many Budapest schools that entered the contest.

But this was a contest in which everyone won because part of submitting an entry was for each student to read The Way to Happiness and select a precept to illustrate. The book contains such fundamental values that everyone had the opportunity to make a change for the better by applying the information it contains.

Kids pledge to follow the precepts of The Way to Happiness

Today’s children will be tomorrow’s civilization and The Way to Happiness Foundation volunteers are committed to reaching youngsters with the simple principles contained in this common-sense moral code. One other example of how they do this is a festival they attended in the city of Szeged where they set up boards where kids could pledge to follow the 21 precepts of the book.

Authored by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, The Way to Happiness provides a nonreligious, common-sense guide to living a happier life. The mission of The Way to Happiness Foundation is to reverse the moral decay of society by restoring trust and honesty the world over through the publication and widespread distribution of The Way to Happiness.

That mission is accomplished on a grass-roots level, worldwide, by individuals who share The Way to Happiness book with others and so bring about an increase in tolerance and understanding between families, friends, groups, communities, nations and Mankind—making a safer, less violent world for all. The book has been distributed in 115 languages in 186 nations.