FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bringing the Truth About Drugs to the Fan Zone as the Bruins and Bears Faced Off at the Rose Bowl in Their Final PAC 12 Game

Volunteers from Scientology Churches throughout Greater Los Angeles brought their drug education and prevention campaign to the fan zone of the Rose Bowl this weekend

While two of California’s favorite college teams faced each other on the football field this weekend, drug-prevention activists from nearby Scientology Churches set up a bright teal tent in the fan zone to win a different kind of competition altogether: reaching kids before drug dealers do.

Volunteers encourage youth to sign the drug-free pledge board at the Foundation for a Drug-Free World tent at the Rose Bowl.

California has the highest number of drug overdose deaths in the country. And these volunteers are determined to change this.



“When people really understand what drugs are and what they do, they are far less likely to abuse them,” says Jessica Hochman, Executive Director of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, the drug education and prevention campaign supported by the Church of Scientology and Scientologists. “That’s why we are so committed to reaching youth before they begin to experiment with drugs.”



There was a continuous stream of visitors of all ages throughout the afternoon and evening.

Volunteers encouraged young and old to sign the Foundation’s drug-free pledge board and scan the QR code that took them to the free drug education courses, available in 20 languages on the Foundation for a Drug-Free World website.

Parents encouraged their kids to sign the pledge and they took home copies of the booklets.

Educators were particularly interested in the program and they ordered the Truth About Drugs Educator’s Guide to use with their classes.

A Scout leader wanted to empower his Scouts with this information. He was invited to the “Join a Team” section of the Foundation’s website.

A 5th-grade teacher spoke of how she encounters kids and families all the time who are struggling with drugs. It gave her hope to learn of the success of the campaign and she immediately ordered the materials.



The mother of a 9-year-old son was relieved when she toured the tent. There are kids his age at school who are already abusing drugs. She took sets of the youth-friendly drug-education booklets to share with her son and his friends.

Foundation for a Drug-Dree World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free. Through the support of Scientology Churches and Scientologists, the Foundation offers its drug education resources free of charge to anyone wishing to use them to educate others about drugs.

For more information on Foundation for a Drug-Free World, watch its public service announcements and The Truth About Drugs—Real People, Real Stories documentary on the Scientology Network, or episodes of Voices for Humanity to see the program in action.

Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.





