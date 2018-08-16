FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CCHR Accuses Child and Adolescent Psychiatrists of Abuse

Human Rights group challenges psychiatrists at the World Congress of the International Association for Adolescent and Child Psychiatrists to cease prescribing dangerous drugs to children.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights, an international psychiatric watchdog group, wants adolescent and child psychiatrists to answer some very pointed questions. They demanded those attending the World Congress of the International Association for Adolescent and Child Psychiatrists in Prague cease their continued use of antidepressants on children and teens.

A nine-year study in British Columbia of 20,906 children age 10 to 18 who were diagnosed with depression and prescribed an antidepressant found their suicide rate was five times that of other teens the same age.

Harvard Medical School researcher Dr. Sebastian Schneeweiss stated the analysis of these findings supports the decision of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s black box warning that these drugs increase suicidality risk for children and adolescents.

The group opened its Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit covering this and other dangerous psychiatric practices.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is a nonprofit charitable mental health watchdog cofounded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology and professor of psychiatry Dr. Thomas Szasz. It is dedicated to eradicating psychiatric abuse and ensuring patient protection.

With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, CCHR International guides a global human rights advocacy network of some 180 chapters across 34 nations. CCHR Commissioners include physicians, psychiatrists, psychologists, lawyers, legislators, government officials, educators and civil rights representatives.