Celebrate World Television Day With a Visit to the Scientology Network



Curious about Scientology? Visit the Scientology Network, available in 17 languages, and learn the truth about the world’s youngest major religion.

In honor of World Television Day November 21, with the UN noting the increasing impact of the medium on the lives of people everywhere, the Church of Scientology welcomes viewers to satisfy their curiosity about Scientology—the world's youngest major religion.

Every six seconds someone searches the question “What is Scientology?” And the Scientology Network answers this question by taking viewers behind the scenes to Scientology Churches on six continents, Church management, its publication and dissemination facilities, and humanitarian outreach centers and programs.



The network launched in March 2018 with a special introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.



“You’ve probably heard of Scientology,” said Mr. Miscavige from the atrium of the Church of Scientology spiritual headquarters in Florida. “There’s a lot of talk about us. And we get it. People are curious. Well, we want to answer your questions, because, frankly, whatever you’ve heard, if you haven’t heard it from us, I can assure you, we are not what you expect.

“So, while I could tell you Scientology is new, our approach is new, our answers are new, and that Scientology is not just something you believe in, it’s something you do, well, I’m sure you would much rather see for yourself. And that’s what the Scientology Network is all about. To show you inside Scientology, who we are, what Scientology is, and what Scientology can do.”





The Network debuted, airing 24/7 on DIRECTV channel 320, with an array of original series, also available at Scientology.tv, and streaming through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms:



The second season saw the addition of:

Documentary Showcase—because fundamental to Scientology is its humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.

The network also airs films on the beliefs and practices of the religion, answering questions about its philosophy and technology. These include:

Scientology Principles —Questions are answered about the most basic tenets of Scientology, explaining the fundamental beliefs and core truths of the religion.

—Questions are answered about the most basic tenets of Scientology, explaining the fundamental beliefs and core truths of the religion. Scientology: The Fundamentals of Thought —presenting the basic theory of Scientology from the book of the same title—highlighting discoveries that enhance every aspect of life, the mind and the spirit

—presenting the basic theory of Scientology from the book of the same title—highlighting discoveries that enhance every aspect of life, the mind and the spirit The Problems of Work: Scientology Applied to the Workaday World —with the technology to resolve problems to not only bring stability to the workplace but to return joy to life itself

—with the technology to resolve problems to not only bring stability to the workplace but to return joy to life itself Scientology: Tools for Life —comprising 19 short films drawn from The Scientology Handbook , providing solutions to challenges in a wide array of areas such as marriage, raising children, education and communication. The program also presents free online courses corresponding to each chapter of The Scientology Handbook .

—comprising 19 short films drawn from , providing solutions to challenges in a wide array of areas such as marriage, raising children, education and communication. The program also presents free online courses corresponding to each chapter of . The Way to Happiness —L. Ron Hubbard’s moral code and common-sense guide to living, can be universally applied to anyone regardless of religion or cultural background. Brought to life on film, The Way to Happiness is the moral code Scientologists and millions of others abide by each day. The book has been translated into 115 languages and distributed to more than 120 million people worldwide.

—L. Ron Hubbard’s moral code and common-sense guide to living, can be universally applied to anyone regardless of religion or cultural background. Brought to life on film, The Way to Happiness is the moral code Scientologists and millions of others abide by each day. The book has been translated into 115 languages and distributed to more than 120 million people worldwide. 21 short films titled “Common Sense for Life” depicting the precepts of The Way to Happiness

With all content broadcast and streaming in 17 languages and viewed in 240 countries, what better time than on World Television Day to find real answers to the question “What is Scientology?” And benefit from the answers.







