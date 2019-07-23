Celebrating Peace and Unity at the Mandela Day Forum in Harlem

The Church of Scientology of Harlem Community Center celebrated Nelson Mandela Day, July 18, with a World Prayer for Peace forum, bringing together faith leaders and officials, kings, chiefs, and leaders of cultures and traditions from across the globe in a celebration of cultural harmony. Among the faiths and cultures participating were African traditional and Native American religions, Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Buddhism, and Scientology.

Faith leaders delivered sermons, each touching on their fundamental religious principles, issues of common concern, and their efforts to promote peace and reconciliation in keeping with the legacy of Mandela.

This forum was an initiative of the African Views Organization, an American nonprofit with consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council that focuses on cultural sustainability and harmony. Other organizations represented included the Institute for Peace and Leadership, Inc., Spirit of Peace, the Office of the Manhattan Borough President, World Yoga Community, International Youth Fellowship (I.Y.F) Manhattan Branch, Interfaith Alliance, and International Human Rights Commission Relief Fund Trust.