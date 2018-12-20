FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Celebrating the Heritage of One of America’s Premier Cities

Scientology Volunteer Ministers Western U.S. Cavalcade opens in San Diego with a tribute to the city’s Latin culture. The Cavalcade bringing practical help to communities.

“Something can be done about it” read the banner surrounding the bright yellow pavilion, in Ruocco Park in the Port of San Diego for the grand opening of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Cavalcade in that city. The celebration began with a performance by Ballet Folklorico Coreográfico Ti-Pai lead by Jorge Romero.

A local Volunteer Minister, who provided relief to victims of the Woolsey and Camp Fires, shared some of her experiences as a first responder with those gathered for the Cavalcade’s San Diego launch.

Volunteer Ministers Continental Cavalcades reach out with one-on-one help and courses in communities around the world. As their motto suggests, the Volunteer Ministers program offers training in practical solutions to virtually any life’s many problems—from resolving study difficulties to helping addicts withdraw from drugs and from relieving the emotional and spiritual factors in stress and trauma to salvaging troubled relationships.

The Western U.S. Cavalcade is a team of experienced VMs who travel to cities west of the Mississippi, providing courses, seminars and one-on-one help tailored to the location and the needs and wants of that community.

In creating the Volunteer Ministers program, L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”