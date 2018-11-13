FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Christmas Tree Arrives for L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland



Bringing Christmas cheer to Hollywood for 36 years.

In 1983, author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard donated a giant Christmas tree to the children of Hollywood. It has become a tradition, now in its 36th year. Traffic stopped on Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday, November 13, as a 55-foot white fir was craned into place at Santa's home in Hollywood.

A 65-foot white fir tree arrived in Hollywood November 13, part of the annual L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland.

Each year, the village opens Sunday after Thanksgiving, the night of famed Hollywood Christmas Parade, signaling the start of the holiday season.



L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland, a Hollywood tradition since 1983

Winter Wonderland entertains hundreds of thousands of Angelenos and those visiting Hollywood for the holidays, with Santa and his elves, live performances by vocal and instrumental groups, and snow brought in for the season. The set bears Mr. Hubbard’s universal message: “On the day when we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on Earth.”

In 2017, Los Angeles Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell presented Winter Wonderland with a Certificate of Recognition: “I would like to extend my sincere commendation to the L. Ron Hubbard Winter Wonderland for your commitment of 35 years of providing holiday joy and happiness to Angelenos and visitors to Hollywood from around the world.”



Admission to L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland is free. The annual tradition is made possible by the Friends of L. Ron Hubbard Foundation. For further information contact friendsofron@lronhubbard.org or visit the L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland Facebook page.





