Church of Scientology Backs UN Appeal to Save Lives With Drug Prevention



Truth About Drugs initiative combats drug abuse issues affecting youth worldwide

In a world grappling with the devastating impact of drug abuse, the Church of Scientology International renews its commitment to providing quality drug education and prevention materials free of charge to anyone wishing to take action.

The urgency of addressing drug abuse is heightened by the alarming increase in drug overdose deaths across the United States.

This year’s annual World Drug Report, published June 26 by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, states: “Early prevention is crucial, and governments must invest more in education to build resilience and give young people the information they need to make healthy, smart choices about their lives.”

UN prevention guidelines further state: “Prevention strategies based on scientific evidence working with families, schools, and communities can ensure that children and youth, especially the most marginalized and poor, grow and stay healthy and safe into adulthood and old age. For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs.”

Recognizing the crucial role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.” This sobering observation led to the development of the Truth About Drugs program of Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

A volunteer-based organization with a global network of over 200 chapters, Foundation for a Drug-Free World is dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through the dissemination of the truth about drugs.

Drug-Free World volunteers from all corners of the globe reach out to their neighbors, local businesses, schools, religious leaders and nonprofits, equipping them with the knowledge necessary to help young people make informed decisions about substance abuse.

By making the resources of the Truth About Drugs available free of charge, the Church of Scientology International seeks to tackle this pressing issue head-on and provide communities with the tools they need to combat drug abuse effectively. Scientology Churches sponsor local chapters of the Foundation and hold seminars, drug prevention community open houses and forums, and provide free training on the Truth About Drugs curriculum. For more information on these programs, contact the nearest Church of Scientology.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World also provides drug education eCourses free of charge through the Drug-Free World website.

Audiences can witness the positive impact of the Truth About Drugs campaign through episodes of the original series Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.



