FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Denmark: Celebrating 55 Years in the Heart of the City



An international capital that retains the warmth and friendliness of a small town, Copenhagen is also home to one of the oldest Scientology Churches in Europe.

Established in Copenhagen in 1968, the Church of Scientology of Denmark is located in the heart of the city, just off the longest pedestrian walking street in Europe—a bustling location that radiates optimism and friendliness.

Church of Scientology Denmark is featured in an episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network.

“Denmark is known for its spirit of tolerance, kindness and help,” says Tina, an executive at the Church, in an episode of Destination Scientology on the Scientology Network. “We seek to live up to that and put that out in the community.”

She describes a unique Danish concept expressed by the word hygge, which roughly translates as comfort and safety, contentment, and a feeling of being close to others. Hygge, which pervades the culture, may well be a factor in Denmark’s routinely scoring among the top five happiest countries in the world.

“Danish society to me has very much to do with the family and the ones who are close to you,” says Tina. “You see it when you walk down the street, when you go to the parks, when families are holding hands and are just feeling comfort and safety.” So it is a perfect fit with the purpose of the Church and its staff. “Everything we want to do here, from morning to night, is to make people happy—help them become more themselves.”

Mikkel, another executive at the Church, says what he likes best is hearing the gains and the change people experience in their lives from studying the spiritual technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard and their practice of the religion. This is what “makes it very special to work here,” he says.

Life and activity in the neighborhood is virtually nonstop, especially in the summer when the day lasts nearly 18 hours. The home of the Church, which opened in 2017, was built more than 200 years ago after a great fire destroyed much of the original city. The Church took great care to maintain all the historical elements of the building, embracing the soul of the city in its restoration.

But the Church is also very dedicated to the city’s future and is very active in social campaigns that address some of the most important issues residents face. They raise awareness of human rights and are active in a drug prevention campaign to help youth thrive. And they set up their Volunteer Ministers tent in the square, where they help people learn simple tools to improve their lives and the lives of their friends and families.

“What’s really rewarding about working here,” says Solena, another Danish staff member, “is what I get to give people. If everyone is doing well around you, you feel more at peace with yourself.”



The Church of Scientology Denmark is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in May 2017 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. It is configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.



