Church of Scientology Hosts the Band Selected to Represent Mexico at the Rose Parade

As a storm drenched Southern California, threatening to rain on their parade, young musicians from Veracruz, Mexico, channeled their energy into a concert at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre in Los Angeles.

When the 206 members of the Buhos (Owls) Marching Band from Veracruz, Mexico, were chosen to perform at the Rose Parade, it was a dream come true. So imagine their disappointment when the youngsters, age 11 to 15, were told the parade might be canceled due to rain.

But that’s when Federation Veracruzana USA and the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre stepped in, organizing an impromptu New Year’s Eve dinner and concert at the Church in Hollywood.

It was a festive evening with great food and a lively concert performed by 30 of the band members. The band was awarded a certificate of congratulations from a U.S. Congressman and medals from Federation Veracruzana USA. Each band member also received a copy of The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

And the best news of all—the storm clouds parted and the parade went on, with the Buhos of Veracruz proudly representing their country to the thousands who lined Colorado Boulevard, in Pasadena, and the estimated 28.5 million people who watched the 134th Rose Parade on TV.

