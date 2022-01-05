FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Kicked off the New Year with a Winter Street Fair



The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles wrapped up the holiday season by hosting a street festival for the East Hollywood community. The Church welcomed 2022 with a marketplace with local vendors, carnival games, and a snow slide made of real snow.



L. Ron Hubbard Way was the place to be this New Year's Day when the Church of Scientology hosted its first annual Winter Street Festival. Hundreds of East Hollywood families came to share the fun.

Kids laughed and screamed as they coasted down the 20-foot snow slide—for many, it was the first time they’d ever seen real snow. Or they romped in the nearby snow-filled play area. Others played carnival games, took a twirl around the kid-sized ice-skating rink, patiently waited as stylists painted their faces, or watched as an artist crafted their favorite animal from balloons.

All the while, a trackless choo-choo train toured families up and down the street that was filled with food trucks, vendor booths from local stores and shops, and a community corner with tables for local nonprofits. The train wove its way down L. Ron Hubbard Way, careful not to disturb the street artist painting a mural saying "Happy New Year from East Hollywood" right down the center of the road.

This was the last of a series of holiday-themed events organized and hosted by the Church of Scientology. These included:

