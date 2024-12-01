FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Lights Up East Hollywood With 4th Annual Lighting Festival

Honored guests flipped the switch on over 180,000 holiday lights on L. Ron Hubbard Way as a festive start to the season.

It snowed in East Hollywood on Sunday, November 24, as more than 1,200 gathered at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles in East Hollywood for an evening of family fun. The fourth annual Holiday Lighting Festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way included a special appearance by Santa and his chief elf to help kick off the Church’s annual toy drive.

Community leaders addressing the crowd with warm wishes for the holiday season included L.A. Fire Department Battalion Chief Marty Mullen, Chicano Latino Democratic Club President Martin Cruz, and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Nissen.

Chief Mullen of the LAFD thanked the Church for its outstanding record of responding to emergencies. He launched the toy drive by donating the first toy. Talented young dancers from the JessStyle Dance Company entertained the crowd with their holiday-themed performance.

The day was filled with the laughter of hundreds of children bouncing in a giant snowman bouncy house, gliding on the ice-skating rink, riding the Ferris wheel, snacking on holiday treats, and playing in “real snow”—a phenomenon in East Hollywood on the balmy 60-degree afternoon.

As the sun set, the crowd joined in a sing-along of Here Comes Santa Claus, and Santa came riding down L. Ron Hubbard Way in a horse-drawn carriage. He arrived right on time to help flip the switch, illuminating more than 180,000 holiday lights.

Los Angeles Scientology Churches serve as hubs for like-minded groups and community leaders from throughout the Southland, working together for the betterment of the community.

