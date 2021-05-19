FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Los Angeles Launches Monthly East Hollywood Neighborhood Cleanup



With more and more Los Angeles businesses opening and pandemic restrictions predicted to end in June, Church of Scientology Los Angeles helps make East Hollywood safe and clean with the first of a series of monthly cleanups.

As Los Angeles inches back to normal and the economy continues to open, on Saturday 15 May a team of Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Los Angeles helped make East Hollywood more inviting for neighbors and visitors with the first of a series of monthly cleanups.

The volunteers collected 22 bags of trash and power washed stretches of sidewalk just a few blocks from the Scientology Church. With three major hospitals, numerous shops, takeouts and restaurants, and the Barnsdall Art Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, nearby, the volunteers decided to take the initiative to make the area clean and safe.

“This is a great neighborhood to live and work in,” said Susanna Johansson, public affairs director for the Scientology Churches of Greater Los Angeles. “We invite anyone wishing to help to join the next neighborhood cleanup on June 12.”

Volunteers receive a t-shirt and snacks and are invited to take part in a get-together after the cleanup to thank them for their hard work.



The next community activity organized by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles is a drive-thru food giveaway at 4800 West Sunset Blvd. on Saturday, May 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is held in partnership with the Guatemala Chamber of Commerce. All are welcome.

