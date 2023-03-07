FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Nashville on How to Be Ready When Disaster Strikes



With the increase in number and severity of natural disasters, knowing how to survive them takes on greater importance.

The Church of Scientology Nashville marked World Civil Defense Day, March 1, with an open house and preparedness program. Guest speakers from the Nashville chapter of VOAD, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, helped highlight the importance of the day, set aside to “raise awareness about the importance of civil defense measures in protecting people and their property from natural disasters, accidents, and other emergencies.”

Rev. Brian Fesler of the Church of Scientology Nashville hosted a World Civil Defense Day open house on the importance of preparedness in times of disaster.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, “over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common,” and the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

Just last July, upwards of eight inches of rain, dumped on nearby Kentucky overnight, brought much of that state to a standstill. The storm destroyed or damaged more than 100 bridges and washed away or blocked roads with debris, making them impassable.

Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Nashville, among those responding to the disasters, saw firsthand the personal toll this took on those affected by the storm.

Volunteer Minister from the Church of Scientology Nashville helping provide supplies to those left stranded by the flood.

Sponsored by local Scientology Churches throughout the region, teams of volunteers provided backup to emergency personnel. They worked in shelters, packaged and distributed food, and helped people recover through Scientology assists—techniques developed by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that provide relief from spiritual and emotional trauma.



The Church of Scientology Disaster Response works in coordination with and as part of Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster to bring relief when disaster strikes. But waiting until it strikes is folly, says Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Nashville Scientology Church, who hosted the World Civil Defense Day open house.

The Scientology Tools for Life are 19 free online courses based on the Scientology Handbook. They contain spiritual technology developed by Mr. Hubbard for the training of the Scientology Volunteer Minister and for anyone wishing to improve their life or the lives of others.

It is the skills from these courses that have made the Scientology Volunteer Ministers such a valuable partner in times of disaster.

Each course is introduced by a brief film giving an overview of the information. The films are available on the Volunteer Ministers and Scientology websites and air on the Scientology Network.

These courses are “for everyone of any faith,” says Fesler. They simply help people help others through difficult situations.



The Church of Scientology Nashville is designed to provide ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community, a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.



Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the Church in 2009.



















