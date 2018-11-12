FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Nashville Religious Freedom Day Service



Freedom of religion was the subject of a special Sunday service commemorating passage of the Religious Freedom Act of 1998.



“Without freedom of religion, or freedom of thought, freedom itself cannot exist,” said Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Nashville Church of Scientology at a special Sunday service to observe International Religious Freedom Day. Rev. Fesler, active in the Nashville interfaith community, organized the service to highlight the importance of the First Amendment.

In honor of Religious Freedom Day, the Church of Scientology Nashville invited a religious studies class to attend Sunday service, tour the church, and ask any questions they have about Scientology.

International Religious Freedom Day commemorates passage of the Religious Freedom Act of 1998, which established the office of United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom and highlighted America’s responsibility to the world in guaranteeing Human Right #18, Freedom of Thought and Belief.



To observe the day, the Church of Scientology Nashville invited a religious studies class to attend Sunday service, tour the church, and have their questions answered.

“We’ve always opened our doors to anyone who is curious about us to help them understand. That is truly what Scientology is all about—understanding,” says Rev. Fesler.



The Nashville Church has hosted numerous tours since it opened in the historic Fall School building in 2009. Built in 1898 in a similar style to the city’s iconic Ryman Auditorium, the 36,000-square-foot structure served the area as a public school until 1970. Many original features were preserved, including the hardwood floors, doors and stairwells and eight solid wood pillars capped with iron that support a central three-story atrium.

Those arranging to visit may wish to attend the Church’s Sunday service, consisting of a reading of the Creed of the Church of Scientology, a sermon based on the writings of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard or the playing of one of his recorded lectures, and the ministration of Scientology spiritual counseling in which all attending may participate.

A highlight of the tour for many is the opportunity to “see a thought” with a demonstration of how the E-Meter registers and shows the changes in mental state of the individual.

For more information on the Church of Scientology, its programs and community involvement, or to arrange for a tour or seminar, visit scientology-ccnashville.org.