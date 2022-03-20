FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology of the Valley Celebrates its 5th Anniversary in its New Home



With its reputation as a hub for the entire community, the Church of Scientology of the Valley looks forward to helping neighbors turn the post-COVID new normal into “flourish and prosper”.

Following the dedication of its new home in San Fernando Valley March 19, 2017, the Church of Scientology of the Valley rapidly became a vibrant hub of community activities.

The Church of Scientology of the Valley celebrates its anniversary March 19. It is featured in an episode of Destination Scientology on the Scientology Network.

Then came the pandemic, and the hardships it created for local businesses, groups and families.

But with the recent relaxing of restrictions, the Church is celebrating this year’s anniversary by helping community partners and individuals turn the page on the past two years. Its doors are open to all. And it offers humanitarian initiatives and life improvement courses to provide tools to tackle these challenges and thrive.

The Church of Scientology of the Valley is featured in an episode of Destination Scientology. San Fernando Valley, once vast swaths of citrus orchards and old Hollywood movie sets, has morphed into a land of aerospace pioneers, global entertainment giants and diverse, growing communities. Known the world over as home to major film and television studios, what really makes the Valley tick is the diverse people who live and work there.

This incredible mix of ethnicities, backgrounds and artistic expertise has given rise to a culture all its own. And building strong ties among the community, giving them tools to create a better world, is the challenge this Church embraces on a daily basis.

Whether opening its 1,000-seat auditorium for use by local nonprofits, forging a partnership with local police officers to combat crime and drug use or racing to the front lines of a wildfire to support first responders, as this episode showcases, the Valley Church is the ultimate good neighbor.

Hear from local Scientologists, including those who work behind the scenes in the film and television industry, as they extol life in the Valley and the positive impact the Church has had on them and their community.

The Scientology Network debuted in 2018. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.

Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



